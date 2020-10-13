New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) spinner Imran Tahir won the Purple Cap last season with 26 wickets. However, the CSK spinner is yet to feature in a match this year. He is one of the key players available for mid-season transfer.

A spate of injuries has hit various sides in the first half. There is also the question of not finding the right combination. There is a possibility that some of the franchises are seeking changes in their team. They may use the option of mid-season transfer which began Tuesday. At this stage all teams have played half of their league phase games, i.e. seven.

It is a surprise that leg-spinner or left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner haven’t featured in the CSK squad. Piyush Chawla has been the regular spinner for them and he has conceded close to nine runs per over.

Tahir could invite interest from KKR, who are now reluctant to bowl Sunil Narine (reported for suspected action). Also RR and SRH could be interested in the South African. Shreyas Gopal hasn’t been able to do much for RR. On the other hand, SRH have lost Bhubaneswar Kumar due to injury. Delhi Capitals too have lost Amit Mishra though their bowling attack is holding.

Lockie Ferguson or Josh Hazlewood could also be up for transfer to teams like SRH who are struggling to find bowling options.

DC’s Ajinkya Rahane too could move. He had scored 393 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 32.75 last season, including a century. He was the highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals. But he has played just one game for DC.

Rahane’s former team, RR who traded Rahane to DC last winter, have been struggling with their batting and so have CSK and KKR. One of these sides may show interest in the Mumbai batsman.

Chris Lynn is another batsman who is up for grabs. He was bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI), but is yet to play a game. He scored 405 last year while playing for KKR. He could also be considered by KKR or CSK, who are struggling with their batting.

The rules for mid-season transfer this year allows capped players too unlike last year when only uncapped players were allowed to be transferred. The only condition is that they should not have played more than two matches.

Among other big names eligible for transfer are Mitchell Santner and Josh Hazlewood (CSK), Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha (SRH), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle (KXIP), Tom Banton, Lockie Ferguson (KKR) and David Miller (RR).