Midrange smartphones market is quite crowded one with feature-packed Android phones that offer excellent value for money. That said, with so many choices to choose from, it is not easy for customers to find the right one. While most of the companies offer several models in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 price bracket, we have listed some of the best phones from various makers such as Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and Vivo.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Thanks to the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, this phone is among the fastest phones you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket. The phone also comes with a 64MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with Alexa built-in allowing you to control your home appliances hands-free. It is arguably one of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. The Note 8 Pro currently retails at Rs 14,999.

Realme 5 Pro: The chief rival to Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the Realme 5 Pro. This phone packs a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary camera along with dedicated wide-angle, telephoto and macro cameras. Realme 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 712 and features up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Goes without saying, this phone is superb value for money under Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy M30: One of the best looking mid-range phones, the Galaxy M30 is Samsung’s answer to Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro. The Korean behemoth succeeds quite a bit in its attempt to establish its identity in the crowded market by offering a sleek and stylish AMOLED display upfront along with a 48MP triple-camera setup at the back. It also offers a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It is easily Samsung’s best bet under Rs 15,000.

Motorola One Vision: This is an Android One powered smartphone which offers near-stock Android experience at a budget. Besides, it is low on preinstalled apps and offers good performance. The 48MP rear camera has an excellent low-light mode for the price it’s offered at and can capture some sharp shots at night. This phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos SoC and packs 32GB storage and 4GB RAM. Available under Rs 15,000, it is among the best Motorola phones on a budget.

Vivo Z1x: Vivo, as has been the case in the past, focuses on camera and offers a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup as the highlight of this phone. That said, a super AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner make it a standout product. This phone starts at Rs 14,990.