Mumbai: Several top stars of the Hindi film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi appealed to the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ initiative and called it a measured way to protect citizens from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “Be indoors from 7 am to 9 pm… But even after! And at 5 pm I shall clap on my balcony for them that work for us despite trying circumstances.” The 77-year-old actor also shared a video of an empty Marine Drive, one of the iconic landmarks, of this city and called it a reflection of ‘national discipline’.

“One plea, one instruct, one invocation, one implore… and a nation is in discipline! We observe a country shutdown! What an exemplary example we have set for the entire world, for the safety of each other. We are one, we are unique, we are India, Jai Hind,” Bachchan further stated.

Katrina said the ‘Janata Curfew’ is an important initiative which should be followed sincerely.

“This is a sensible and measured way to protect us from this pandemic without creating panic and acknowledging the gravity of the situation. #JantaCurfew is a voluntary, participative people’s curfew. That is people stay at home by choice,” the Zero actor posted on Instagram.

“One India, one people – Bravo,” wrote actor Suneil Shetty as he shared a video of the deserted road outside his residence.

Sharing a picture of writer-husband Javed Akhtar working at home, Azmi wrote on Twitter how the couple is following self quarantine.

“@Javedakhtarjadu doing what he does best – writing, whilst abiding by #JantaCurfew and maintaining required distance whilst I sit watching the sea,” she said. Azmi, who came back from Budapest on March 15, is practising self-isolation till March 30, she wrote on the microblogging site recently.

Salman and actor Ajay Devgn urged their fans to take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government’s call for observing social distancing.

In a video posted on Instagram, the 54-year-old Dabangg actor lauded all those who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.

“This is not a public holiday, it is a very serious matter. Stop doing all this and start wearing masks to protect yourself. Wash your hands regularly, keep yourself clean and maintain a distance from others. What is the problem in doing all this. If it saves countless lives, including your own, then why are you not doing it. Please do this as it is a matter of life and death. This is my request to all of you,” Salman said.

Devgn, who also shared a video message, said coronavirus is the biggest villain of all time and can be defeated if people co-operate.

“We just have to give support to them (the government, health workers). So support them and take care of yourself. Do not go out of your house without any reason. Stay away from crowd. Do not let coronavirus survive. Climax is fun when the villain dies,” stated Devgn.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan urged people to ‘make this world a better place for all of us’ while Dia Mirza said people should stay at home, as it’s the best thing to do in the interest of everyone’s health right now.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle said at 5.00pm Sunday, she, along with her family, will be chanting ‘OM’ to show solidarity with those who are ‘selflessly out there helping us overcome this dark hour for planet earth’. “If we all isolate ourselves, we shall see this through. Every night has a day. Think positive,” the 86-year-old singer tweeted.

