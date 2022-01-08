Kabul: A top official of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has urged the world to help the war-torn country amidst an ongoing humanitarian crisis without considering the nation’s political issues, the media reported.

In a video broadcast by the state-run RTA media outlet, the Taliban’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said the current situation in Afghanistan was “critical”, reports TOLO News.

“On the one side, there are the oppressive sanctions, and on the other side there is no infrastructure in Afghanistan from the past 20 years to facilitate job opportunities for citizens,” he said.

According to Mullah Baradar, citizens across the country are in grave need of money, shelter, and food.

“In the current situation, the Afghans are in need of the immediate humanitarian assistance of the world,” he said.

However, Mullah Baradar said the Taliban government is fully prepared to tackle the emergency situation and that the Ministries and government departments have been instructed to help the citizens.

Since earlier this week, heavy snowfall and rainfall have lashed the country, making the situation even worse for the people in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned of a severe crisis amid the cold winter in Afghanistan.

The UN earlier said that it has collected $1.5 billion to tackle the Afghan crisis.