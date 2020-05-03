Chennai: A touch-free hand wash system has been launched at a vegetable market here to encourage the hygienic practice among people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The system has sponsored by city-based RCC Diva Foundation, a non-profit organisation, and installed by Greater Chennai Corporation under the foundation’s ‘Sugadharam’ (hygiene) initiative at the Thirvanmiyur vegetable market in south Chennai.

“To prevent the (virus) spread through human contact one needs constantly to wash their hands with soap. The touch-free hand wash helps people accessing public places to use hand-wash by operating leg press,” a press release said.

PTI