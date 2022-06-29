Daringbadi: The state tourism department has started looking for an alternative patch of land for its eco-retreat in Daringbadi of Kandhamal district. For two years, the eco-retreat was being organised at a patch of land here along with development of infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Yadav reviewed various activities concerning the eco-retreat project, and visited the nature park and various other tourist places under the forest department, a report. The administration is looking for a suitable place with natural setting and good view point in Daringbadi as the alternate patch of land for the retreat.

The administration and the Tourism department are looking for places which would be suitable for tourists in view of communication and other facilities. On the other hand, locals and their representatives expressed their dissatisfaction over the proposed shifting of the venue as the eco-retreat used to be a scope for earning for them.

Besides, the department has already spent crores of rupees over the infrastructure of the eco-retreat at the place over the last two years. “Now, the state Tourism department is looking for new land and intends to invest big for eco-retreat,” rued MLA Saluga Pradhan.