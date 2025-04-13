Bhubaneswar: A review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Satyabrat Sahu recently focused on key initiatives of the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department, including major tourism development plans for Nandankanan and Chilika.

Highlighting eco-tourism and conservation, Sahu unveiled projects for Nandankanan Biological Park, including a tunnel aquarium, botanical garden, animal exchange programme, rejuvenation of Kanjia Lake, and a ropeway and metro station near the park.

In a major tourism push, the Chilika Development Authority will introduce two large boats and a solar-powered boat for visitors to the iconic lake. Additionally, red sandalwood stock will be sold through global tenders under the Odisha Forest Development Corporation.

Sahu also addressed departmental operations, directing that retirement pensions be disbursed on the day of superannuation and urging prompt disposal of 432 applications under the Revised Assured Career Progression (RACP) and Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) schemes.

Addressing public grievances, he stressed timely resolution of issues raised through the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell and the Jana Sunani portal. He also emphasised swift handling of contempt of court cases to prevent senior officers’ court appearances.

On recruitment, the department has approached the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct exams for 45 Assistant Conservators of Forests and 131 Range Officers, and the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for 1,677 Forest Guards. Recruitment is ongoing for 2 ACFs, 130 Range Officers, 160 Junior Assistants, and 890 Forest Guards.

