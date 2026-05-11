Baripada: A youth was tied to a tree and allegedly beaten by villagers in Barahampur village under Udala police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district after he and his friends were accused of misbehaving with two girls, sources said Monday.

The villagers alleged that two youths from the Baripada area entered the village late at night while a programme was underway at the house of a local Adivasi family. The duo allegedly misbehaved with and harassed two young girls attending the event, they said.

Angered by the alleged incident, local residents chased the two youths. One of them escaped from the spot, while the other was detained by villagers, who allegedly tied him to a tree and assaulted him.

After being alerted, police arrived at the village, rescued the injured youth and admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

The youth later told police that he had gone to the village looking for his wife and had accidentally held another girl by mistake.

PNN