Every part of the world has its own culture and customs, which influence the thinking and behaviour of people. At times, due to geographical and cultural conditions, certain strange traditions also come into practice. One such unique tradition is observed in some countries, where there is a custom of acquiring a wife by paying money. This practice has now turned into a business, where women earn money in exchange for becoming temporary wives.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, tourists visiting rural areas of Indonesia can get temporary wives for a few months. This trend is rapidly growing in the Puncak area of western Indonesia. Tourists, especially from the Middle East, come here and show interest in short-term marriages.

Tourists visiting a hill resort called Kota Bunga in Indonesia are introduced to rural women through agencies. After negotiations, a small informal marriage is arranged between the two. This marriage lasts until the man’s trip ends. As soon as the tourist leaves, relationship also ends.

Agents arranging these short-term marriages take half of the bride’s money, while the woman receives only the remaining amount, which ranges between Rs 40,000 and Rs 80,000. A similar practice exists in Thailand, where wives are available on contract. There, one has to pay between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 for such marriage. This practice has now become a business, where relationships depend solely on time and money.

These informal and temporary marriages are known as ‘pleasure marriages.’ According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, this practice boosts tourism in the area. A woman involved in this practice since the age of 17 stated that she has been married 15 times so far. Such marriages last for a few days or months and end as soon as the tourists leave.