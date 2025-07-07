Disagreements at weddings are nothing new, but in Pakistan, a quarrel over a song selection turned a joyous celebration into a full-scale brawl.

A viral video circulating on social media shows chaos erupting at a Pakistani wedding, where a disagreement over the choice of music reportedly triggered a violent clash between the bride’s and groom’s families.

In the video, guests are seen exchanging punches and kicks. The bride, who had just returned from the beauty parlour, reportedly hadn’t even made it to the stage when the fight broke out.

According to reports, tensions escalated when members of the groom’s side questioned why their requested song was not played during the festivities.

The scene resembled a wrestling match more than a wedding ceremony. Some guests pulled others by their kurtas, while others stumbled and fell trying to escape the chaos. Slippers flew through the air as tempers flared.

Kalesh b/w two groups in marriage party over song issue district Sargodha.. pic.twitter.com/VRX6nR2PGu — Pakistan Ke Kalesh (@khan68477) July 4, 2025

Adding a moment of unintended comedy, the wedding videographer is seen manoeuvring through the crowd not to calm the situation, but to capture dramatic close-up shots.

The video, shared by the account @gharkekalesh, has sparked a variety of reactions.

“Such fights keep happening in Pakistan,” one social media user commented. Another joked, “This isn’t a fight, it’s love between the gharaatis and baraatis.” A third quipped, “At least they’re not fighting over biryani this time.”