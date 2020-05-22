Bhubaneswar: Members of 10 central trade unions took part in a nationwide protest, Friday, against the ‘draconian’ changes in labour laws and opening floodgates of privatisation of national resources among other issues. The members also staged a protest at Master Canteen Square here demanding withdrawal of the amendments to labour laws.

Rama Krushna Panda, National Secretary of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said, “We protest against the draconian changes in labour laws being effected by various state governments at your behest and promoting rampant privatisation while ignoring the demands of the working class people of the country for direct universal food support and cash support to the needy households who are suffering the most under lockdown. The extreme cases are those of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where almost all the labour laws are sought to be suspended for three years while the same is being extended to other states at the behest of the Union government.

“We also urge the Odisha government to withdraw the 12-hour work rule as it will help the employers to retrench more employees. In Odisha, more than 45 lakh people have lost their jobs till now. Also, around 12 lakh migrant workers are expected to return to the state. So, there is a need to create more jobs, but the changes in working hours will further aggravate the unemployment problem,” he stated.

Panda added that they are demanding 10 kg food grains for six months to the needy, Rs 10,000 per month assistance to all who have lost their livelihoods for at least three months and safe return of migrant labourers to Odisha.

The trade unions have made several representations to the Union government and the Labour Minister in this regard. They have also apprised the Centre of “the rampant violation of the government’s own directives/advisories with regard to full payment of wages and non-termination of employment but in vain”.

“Many workers were denied even the wages for the work done immediately before and during the lockdown while lakhs have been thrown out of employment and evicted from their dwelling places in flagrant violation of the directives of your government,” the protesters said. Now your government has withdrawn the above directives, instead of enforcing them, they added.

“We demand immediate relief to stranded workers, their safe return, food for all returnees, universal ration distribution without conditions, wages to all during the entire lockdown period, cash transfer of Rs 7,500 to all non-income tax paying households, including unorganised labour force for at least three months – April, May and June and put a complete halt to any changes/dilutions in the labour laws,” said Panda.

A letter has been sent to Prime Minister and the Chief Minister in this regard Friday, he added.