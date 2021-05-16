Paradip: A major fire broke out on the premises of Paradip Port here Saturday night at the mechanical coal handling plant, a source said Sunday. Luckily there were no casualties reported as only a few people were present in the plant. However, a number of machines and a boom conveyer belt were completely gutted. Coal handling work was stalled at the plant following the blaze, the source informed.

A team of firefighters immediately rushed to the spot after getting information about the breaking out of the blaze from officials. Fire tenders were engaged for over a couple of hours to douse the flames.

Also read: Special police force to prevent illegal mining in Sarisua hill

The exact cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. Wielding work which was going on inside the plant at the time when the fire started may have been one of the causes, fire brigade official said.

Paradip Port authorities have launched a probe to find out the actual reason behind the fire breaking out.

PNN