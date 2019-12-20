Kendrapara: A fire inside the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here Friday created panic among attendants and patients. However, no casualties or injuries were reported after the flames were doused.

According to the hospital authorities, the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit. Within a few minutes, smoke engulfed the entire Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre ward. They stated that patients and attendants rushed out of the building and into the open to save their lives.

Some attendants and medical staff later brought the flames under control with the help of a fire extinguisher. On being informed, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire entirely.

PNN