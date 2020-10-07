New Delhi: Two persons were crushed to death in a road accident in Delhi Wednesday after a truck fell on a car, the police said.

The two were killed when the large truck overturned in the Lajpat Nagar area.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Ankit Malhotra, a resident of Karkardooma, and 35-year-old Ranjan Kalra, a Lajpat Nagar resident. Both worked in an event management company and were on their way to the airport to board a flight to Kolkata.

“We received a call of an accident at around 3.50 a.m. Immediately, the police staff from the Lajpat Nagar police station reached the spot and found that a Honda city car was crushed under a truck container at T-Point, under the flyover opposite Lal Sai Market Ring Road.

“The Container filled with rice bags was removed from the car with the help of cranes and JCB. Ambulances, fire brigade and crime teams were also called on the spot,” said R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast Delhi.

Both the injured were taken out of the mangled car and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

A case under relevant section has been registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station and search for the driver of the truck, who fled the spot, is on.

IANS