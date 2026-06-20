New Delhi: Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty, playback singer Alka Yagnik and cricketer Rohit Sharma are among 65 prominent personalities who will receive the coveted Padma Awards from President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday in the second civil investiture ceremony.

The president will present the Padma Awards 2026 at the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 5 pm Tuesday, officials said.

In the second civil investiture ceremony, the president of India will confer 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri, an official said.

The President had conferred 65 Padma Awards — two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri in the first civil investiture ceremony held May 25.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year, an official said.

On Republic Day eve, the government had announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan awards. Two of them are being given to four individuals but would be counted as two awards.

Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs, eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education will receive Padma Vibhushan during the ceremony.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik, actor Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj will be receiving Padma Bhushan during the ceremony.

Next of kin of late JMM founder Shibu Soren will recieve Padma Bhushan.

Former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma, and hockey player Savita Punia will receive Padma Shri during the function, officials said.

The Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories–Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities — art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.