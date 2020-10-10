Balasore: Killer pandemic COVID-19 ravaged a family by claiming the lives of two brothers in less than three weeks time at Santaragadia area under Oupada block in Balasore district.

The first victim was Ananta Panigrahi, an employee of Panchalingeswar College. While undergoing treatment at Balasore COVID-19 hospital, he breathed his last September 22.

Few days later, Radhagovinda Panigrahi (43), Anant’s younger brother, took ill and underwent a COVID-19 test. The report came out to be positive. He was immediately admitted at the COVID-19 hospital. Later, he was shifted to a Bhubaneswar-based COVID-19 hospital Friday and while undergoing treatment he succumbed to the killer disease later in the day.

Notably, four brothers of a family died after being infected by the COVID-19 virus at Angargaon village under Beguniapada block in Ganjam district. The last of the deceased breathed his last September 30. The deceased brothers were Dhabaleswar Sahoo, Basudev Sahoo, Mangaraj Sahoo and Krushna Chandra Sahoo. They were in fact five brothers. Bhikari Sahoo, the second brother, had died two years ago due to some other illness.

PNN