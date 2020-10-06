Paradip: A sailor died by suicide on ‘Razia Sultana’ Coast Guard in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district Monday late night.

According to Marine Police, the deceased, identified as Goutaman A K, was working in the ship as a sailor and hung himself with a rope in one of the cabins of the ship.

The police said Goutaman’s colleagues noticed the body at 10pm Monday and informed the captain of the ship.

The captain then informed the authorities and the police officials. Goutaman was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctor declared him brought dead. Family members of the sailor were informed regarding his death.

Body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Marine Police have reportedly begun a probe after a report was registered at the police station by the Coast Guard authorities.

“We are investigating the reason behind his death,” said the Marine Police while speaking to the media.

PNN