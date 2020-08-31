Chhatrapur: In a heart-wrenching road mishap, a pregnant woman and her niece were killed after an unidentified vehicle ran over them near K Lachmanpalli in Ganjam district’s Aska area Monday morning.

The deceased pregnant woman has been identified as Rashmita Parida and her niece as Asha Rani Khanduala.

According to a source, Rashmita, Asha and her 10-year-old nephew Lagnajit were out on a morning walk at around 5am. It was when they were leisurely walking down the Aska-Kabisuryanagar main road, an unknown vehicle coming from behind hit them and fled the spot. The hit was so intense that, Rashmita died on the spot and Asha breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Aska government hospital.

However, Lagnajit luckily escaped unhurt.

As the news spared, tension ran high on the spot as local people thronged the spot demanding compensation for the family and arrest of the driver.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the bodies for post mortem and launched an investigation.

PNN