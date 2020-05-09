Bhubaneswar: Following the death of 16 migrant labourers on railway tracks in Maharashtra, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Saturday appealed to the people not to walk on the tracks.

ECoR also advised all the staffers to alert the officials concerned in case they come across people walking on or along the tracks.

It has issued an RPF Security Helpline number 182 to be used to convey information regarding unauthorised persons found on or near the tracks.

“Although passenger trains have been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, goods trains and parcel express trains are continuously running on all routes to maintain supply of essential commodities across the country,” an ECoR statement said.

Shramik special trains have also been started from May 1, which are running in ECoR jurisdiction. So, walking on the tracks is extremely dangerous and strictly prohibited, it said.

ECoR is conducting an awareness campaign through every medium to educate people not to walk on or cross train tracks’ instead they should use limited height subways and manned level crossings only.

Besides, trackmen, bridge repair staff, station masters, overhead electric repairs staff, RPF staff and other railwaymen have been alerted to prevent and report if any such trespassing is observed, the statement added.

“Despite awareness programmes, it is seen that many a times, people put their lives at risk while crossing the railway lines. This practice is prohibited and also punishable under Section 147 of the Railways Act. As per the rule, nobody should cross or walk along the track unauthorisedly. Trespassers will be prosecuted as per the law,” the ECoR warned.