Angul: Contractors (L2 contractor) to supply PDS items like rice and wheat to dealers in eight blocks of Angul district have been appointed by ignoring rules, alleged some aspirants.

Alleging ‘tender-fixing’, some of the contractors who were hopeful of getting the contract this year said, “As per the rule, every year new contractors should be appointed. But, the same old contractors are learnt to be appointed this year too, ignoring the rule.”

“Back-scratching is rampant in the civil supplies department here. In order to show favour to those who are in good books of the officials, no advertisement was published in any newspaper. When they completed the tender process we couldn’t even get an inkling of it,” alleged Tapan Pradhan, an aspirant.

Echoing the same, a local leader Rashmi Ranjan Sahu said, “Such irregularities in the department were also reported in the past. There is a well-knit nexus between some employees of the department and the old contractors. These employees are showing undue favours to their favourite contractors, keeping aside the standing rule.”

In this regard, Sudhir Ranjan Sahu, who is one of the selected contractors, said he had applied after seeing the online advertisement.

According to a source, contractors (L-2 contractors) supply around 1,00,000 quintals of rice and wheat from several godowns of the civil supplies department to the dealers.

Similarly, handling contractors are also engaged to provide labourers for loading and unloading. As per the government rule, the department should publish the tender for appointment of contractors in two Odia dailies and an English daily.

However, this year no advertisement in this regard was published, nor was any notice issued. The advertisement inviting tenders was issued through online, resulting in many aspirants not being able to participate in the process.

The online advertisement was published May 13, 2021 and the bids were opened June 23, 2021. Even as the rule debars the old contractors and their family members from participating in L-2, handling, miller and MDM tenders, the eight contractors who are said to receive the contract are the old contractors.

They have not even tendered their resignations. “If there are rules regarding appointment of contractors, how are the old contractors getting the contracts,” some aspirants asked.

When contacted, district assistant civil supply officer Srinibas Mishra termed the allegation of ‘tender-fixing’ as baseless. “All the government rules were followed.

The advertisement matter was also given to the district information and public relations officer for publication. But we don’t know in which papers they were published. Similarly, the tenders have also been awarded to new contractors,” he added.

