Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has suspended transportation services linking capital Dhaka to the other parts of the country in a further effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Bangladesh Railway (BR), all trains to and from the capital city have been suspended from 12.01 a.m. Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sardar Shahadat Ali, a senior BR official, told journalists Thursday that the suspension would remain in force till June 30.

Also, long route buses to and from the capital city were suspended from Tuesday as part of emergency measures to contain the transmission of the disease.

Movement of ferries from the capital Dhaka to various destinations have already been halted due to growing concern over the virus.

Bangladesh has so far reported 872,935 coronavirus cases and 13,868 deaths.