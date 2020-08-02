Muniguda: Amid repeated imposition of lockdown restrictions in Rayagada district, the tribal Dokra handicraft workers under Muniguda block in Rayagada face acute financial crisis, a report said.

Villagers of Gotiguda have started working as daily wagers to eke out their living, by switching over from their traditional occupation. Their fiscal standing has staggered over past four months.

On the other hand, the tribal Dokra handicraft has gradually been pushed into oblivion. Dokra ornaments are quite popular in outside markets and happens to be the traditional occupation of tribals in this village.

The exquisite craftsmanship of Dokra ornaments has created its own identity. Gotiguda village houses 24 such families. They make different ornaments and other decorative items with the help of wax, wood, coal, soil and lac, primarily on brass based designs.

It takes a family to prepare one item in about seven to eight days. Usually, all members take part in making a Dokra item. In olden times, tribal people had been making ornaments for themselves but with the advent of time they made it on a bigger scale to sell them.

As raw materials are not available and there is little scope for marketing their products amid COVID-19 outbreak here, these tribal craftsmen have appealed the state government to extend them fiscal support without which the tribal art might lose its existence, they warned.

PNN