Koraput: Tribal festival ‘Parab’, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of local communities, was organised in Laxmipur block of Koraput Friday.

MLA Pabitra Saunta inaugurated the annual festival in the block.

Organised by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Laxmipur, Gureswar Bhoi, with the support of Vedanta Aluminium, it drew over 5,000 tribals and showcased the vibrant tapestry of tribal art, music, dance and culture.

Bhoi said it is an annual festival that promotes and preserves the rich culture of Odisha.

This initiative also empowers local artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) and students by offering them a platform to exhibit their talent and skills, fostering recognition and growth opportunities within the community, he said.

