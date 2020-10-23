Joda: A mining company, which was accused of grabbing land of the tribals in Joda mining circle area of Keonjhar district received a setback as the administration has identified the land of tribals Wednesday, a report said.

Earlier, tribals had alleged that Tarini Prasad Mohanty’s mining farm had grabbed their land at Naibuga of Basantpur panchayat.

Acting on the complaint, Champua sub-collector issued an order for land measurement. Additional tehsildar of the Jhumpura Kresansiya Tirkey and Malda revenue inspector Sonali Sethi along with a police force identified the encroached land near Naibuga.

The company had encroached upon 10 decimal land of Raimani Champia of Dubuna village, 20- decimal land of Bana Munda of Kotupalli village and six decimal land of Sombari Munda of Dubuna village for several years.

The company has forcibly constructed a road on the land for transportation of minerals by scores of trucks.

Though tribals have been protesting against the company for their land, the company was ignoring their agitations.

Upset over it, the land losers had taken up the issue with Champua sub-collector, who held a hearing on the complaint October 16 and directed the Jhumpura additional tehsildar, Malda revenue inspector and revenue inspector to reclaim the land.

After reclaiming their land, tribals had planted trees on their land.

The officials said that detailed information about the land reclamation will be provided to the administration.

However, the lease holder TP Mohanty said the land was not grabbed while the road was being used for over 30 years.

PNN