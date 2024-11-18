Nuapada: For centuries, the Paharia community in the state has been leading a life deeply connected to nature with their hamlets nestled in the lush green forests and hills of southwest Odisha. They are scattered across Kalahandi, Koraput, Bolangir, Bargarh, Nabrangpur and Rayagada districts, with their highest concentration in Nuapada district.

However, this primordial community still remains deprived of governmental schemes and benefits due to their lack of official tribal recognition. And, without tribal status, the community is ineligible for many government and non-government welfare programs meant for indigenous communities, leaving them marginalised. Known as the Kamar tribe in neighboring Chhattisgarh, the Paharias are recognised as a tribal group in the neighbouring state that allows them access to various welfare benefits. This recognition raises concerns among the Paharias living in Odisha who believe they might need to move to Chhattisgarh to avail these benefits.

However, the question that haunts them is that they will be cut off from their roots in Odisha once they migrate. They are also worried that even if they relocate to Chhattisgarh, they would have to go through the extensive processes of updating Aadhaar and other documentation, before being integrated into welfare schemes, raising doubts and concerns about their future. The Paharia people’s language, attire, festivals, and customs differ significantly from others, embodying a culture that meets all criteria for tribal recognition. According to an UNDP report, they were recognised as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) during the British rule, but lost the status with the formation of the state of Orissa in 1936. They are now officially categorised as a socially and educationally backward class/ other backward class (SEBC/OBC) in the state. Unlike in Chhattisgarh, where they receive full tribal status, the Paharia people in Odisha remain excluded from many essential benefits and services. Despite decades of demands for tribal recognition from the state and Central governments, no success has been achieved under either past governments or the 24-year administration of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government.

In 2023, members of the Paharia community had submitted a memorandum to the President of India, advocating for tribal recognition.

As a response, the Central Tribal Ministry dispatched members to Odisha March 25 this year to study the lifestyle, traditions, and economic conditions of this community. The delegation held discussions in this regard with the leaders of the tribe at a guest house in Bhubaneswar. A delegation from Nuapada, led by the then block welfare officer, had attended the discussions where they highlighted the Paharia community’s challenges. The collected data was subsequently submitted to the Ministry. Despite these efforts, the Paharia community remains in a state of uncertainty, torn between hopes for offi cial recognition and fears of continued exclusion. They continue to demand immediate tribal recognition, hoping for the benefi ts and support it could bring.