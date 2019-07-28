Keonjhar: Amid allegations of irregularities in housing schemes, here is an instance of a widow and her four children living in a toilet made under Swachh Bharat Mission at Ranki under Keonjhar block.

Reports said, after death of Raibari Munda’s husband, she with her four minor daughters has taken shelter inside a toilet.

She alleged that she was worn out by running from pillar to post for seeking a housing unit.

“As I have no house, I and my kids have accommodated ourselves in the toilet,” he rued.

She has been struggling for her living. She sells firewood. Manual labour is not available in the locality. She had to sit idle most time.

The tribal woman also alleged that her family used to get 10 kg of rice when her husband was alive. Now, the rice quota was reduced to 5 kg a month, he lamented.

PD, Udhhab Chandra Majhi said that steps will be taken in this regard after an inquiry. Locals have demanded immediate help to the widow and her kids.

PNN