Kalinganagar: Tribals from across the state and outside assembled at Ambagadia in Kalinganagar industrial hub of Jajpur district to observe the 16th anniversary of the police firing in which 14 tribals were killed on this day in 2006.

The tribals assembled at the mass cremation site of the tribals at Ambagadia and remembered the victims of police firing observing Kalinganagar Veer Sahid Smruti Divas, Sunday.

The tribal people led by Visthapan Virodhi Jan Manch (VVJM), the outfit spreading antidisplacement movement since the Kalinganagar firing and the Visthapita Parivar Unnayan Parishad (VPUP) remembered the victims at a simple ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state.

However, no meeting was organised fearing a massive turnout of people. The tribals first performed some rituals at the firing site of Champakoila and later took out a rally to the mass cremation site of Veer Bhumi at Amabagadia.

There, the leaders of both the groups garlanded the martyrs’ memorials and performed rituals in memory of the deceased.

The tribals organised a meeting at Ambagadia in which anti-displacement leaders of several organisations vowed to fight any policy that exploits locals.

