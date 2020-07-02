Daringbadi: Land dispute between scheduled tribe and non-scheduled tribe has remained unresolved for over 20 years in Daringbadi of Kandhamal district. Locals of Kutlari, Gadma and other villages in Jhijariguda panchayat accused the administration of failure to sort out the land issue that started in 2000.

The land dispute between the two communities is becoming rather acute with sporadic tension in the area, a report said. Some lands, being cultivated by the ST people over years, have been acquired by non-tribals.

Upset over the long pending issue, people of Gadma and Kutlari held a meeting in this regard. After the meeting, they drafted a letter and sent it to the District Collector, seeking immediate steps by the district administration to resolve the issue.

They pointed out that tribals have farmland of 300 acres in the area since 1999. They have been eking out their living by doing cultivation. But some non-tribals forcibly occupied their land though fraudulent means.

Though they had taken the legal route, the issue has not been settled till date. The tribals demanded that steps be taken to reclaim their land from non-tribal people and land pattas be issued to them.

Padhan Mllick, a villager, said, ”Memoranda were submitted by tribals to the Collector, southern range RDC, local police, tehsildar and the revenue inspector in this regard.”

However, Brahamanigaon IIC Ranjit Kumar Muni said the situation in the area has been stable. “Due to COVID situation, we have taken some time. Talks were held between the two sides. I will talk to the local tehsildar for solution to the issue,” the IIC said.

