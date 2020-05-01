New Delhi/Kolkata: From Sunil Gavaskar to Sunil Chhetri, cricket and football stood united in grief, mourning the loss of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami. The man was a colossus in Indian sports. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest Thursday in Kolkata.

India’s footballers and cricketers – both current and former – reacted reacted with shock after Goswami’s demise. This is what they had to say.

Sunil Gavaskar

Today is a truly depressing day. First Rishi (Kapoor) and now Chuni da have left us. Both champions and legends in their craft. The world will be the poorer for their departure to the Heavens. RIP.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

BCCI mourns the death of Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, an all-rounder in the truest sense.

IM Vijayan

It is a very sad day for Indian football which has lost a genius. He was no doubt one of the greatest ever Indian footballers. He and PK Banerjee were the biggest players we had known in our playing days.

Bhaichung Bhutia

It’s a big loss for Indian football in two-three months. First PK Banerjee (who died March 20) and now Chuni Goswami. He was a true sporting icon. He was the first superstar of Indian football. I have not had so much interaction with Chuni da. However, I met him a couple of times when I played for Mohun Bagan. He was a through gentleman. Sadly he was not too much involved with Indian football even during my time. He would visit the Mohun Bagan tent once in a while.

Sunil Chhetri

We’ve lost one of the leading lights of Indian sport today. Not too many can boast of being top-notch in two different sports. You played your part to the fullest, rest well, Chuni sir. Strength to the family.

Tulsidas Balaram (teammate)

I am really shocked. First PK Banerjee and now Chuni is gone. We were very, very good friends. We had mutual respect for each other. I have so many fond memories. I’m really not in a frame of mind to speak further.

Dilip Doshi (former Indian cricketer)

He was India’s all-round sportsman and much to learn from in fitness and fighting spirit. I had the privilege to play with him for a few years when I made my debut for Bengal. His will to fight the issue out was infectious… He had a great sense of humour which he timely applied to release the tension in the dressing room. India is poorer without such stalwarts and icons of sport…Well played Chuni Da, we take a bow and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family.

Cricket Association of Bengal

This is actually a monumental loss for the sporting fraternity… leadership qualities as well as his amiable character easily endeared him to all of us. The flag of the association would be flown at half mast tomorrow (Friday) as a mark of respect to this legendary figure.

Praful Patel (AIFF president)

Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.