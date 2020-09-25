Mumbai: From Ram Nath Kovind to Lata Mangeshkar, from Narendra Modi to Akshay Kumar – prominent people from all segments of society paid tributes to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. They remembered his contribution in the field of music.

The 74-year old veteran singer, popularly known as SPB, died Friday after over two months long battle with coronavirus. The singer breathed his last at around 1.04pm, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters.

Ram Nath Kovind: In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila’ or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

Narendra Modi: With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

Amit Shah: Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, SP Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti.

Lata Mangeshkar: I’m very disturbed by the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam. We have recorded many song together and did a lot shows. My condolences to his family,” the veteran singer wrote.

AR Rahman: #ripspb …Devastated.

Salman Khan: Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! Condolence to the family #RIP.

Anil Kapoor: Lucky to have had him dub for me… Give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film… SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly… my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family.

Akshay Kumar: Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown… he seemed hale, hearty & his usual legendary self… life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family.

Krishnan (Bahubali star): Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family….#ripspb sir

Madhur Bhandarkar: Extremely saddened on hearing the demise of the Veteran Prolific Versatile Singer #SP Balasubramaniam Sir , who redefined singing. My deepest condolences to his family members & millions of admirers globally. #OmShanti

Bejoy Nambiar (Filmmaker): SP Balasubrahmanyam’s legacy will live on through his music. Rest In Peace SPB Sir.

Sujoy Ghosh (Filmmaker): A true legend. Nothing but respect for S P Balasubrahmanyam.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Balasubrahmanyam Sir will forever remain the voice of eternal love. My condolences and prayers to the family and fans…”