Panaji: Vindicating the collective stand of the Opposition parties in Parliament for a discussion on the Pegasus snoopgate issue, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien Wednesday said that the Supreme Court directive to set up a probe committee had now caught the ruling BJP in a bind.

“Today what has happened is evident by the words of the SC that the BJP has been caught,” O’Brien said, soon after the apex court formed a three-member committee headed by a retired SC judge to probe the snoopgate allegations.

O’Brien also slammed the BJP for stalling a discussion on snoopgate in Parliament.

“Throughout the monsoon session of Parliament, all 20 days, the BJP government did not allow a discussion on Pegasus, did not allow a discussion on internal security, did not allow snoopgate and hacking, where everyone’s mobile phones including the TMC general secretary, including IPAC who work with us,” he said.

“It is a big issue. TMC brought this issue up in every single day of Parliament and we were joined in Parliament by all opposition parties,” the Rajya Sabha MP also said.

IANS