Kolkata: Dedicating the party’s victoryin the Kaliaganj Assembly seat by-poll to the people of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Thursday the BJP is getting paid back for its ‘arrogance’ and for ‘insulting’ the people of the state.

Tapan Deb Sinha of the Trinamool Congress won the Kaliaganj seat defeating his nearest rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by 2,304 votes, EC officials said.

“It just goes to show, how the BJP is paying for its arrogance. Their leaders feel that they can do anything and get away with it. This is what happens when you insult the people of West Bengal. The BJP has got what it deserves,” said Mamata Banerjee.

It should be stated here that the Kaliaganj Assembly seat is a part of the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. In the last general elections, the BJP candidate Debasree Chaudhuri had led by over 13,000 votes over her nearest TMC opponent. She eventually got elected and is currently a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi-led government.

The TMC is also leading in two other Assembly segments in which by-polls have been conducted. In Kharagpur Sadar they are leading by 15,000 votes and in Karimpur by 28,000 votes respectively.

“We dedicate this victory to the people of Bengal. The BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance of power and for insulting the people of Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee told a TV channel.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, instead of trying to strengthen themselves, are helping the BJP in West Bengal, alleged Banerjee.

In the afternoon as results flowed in the EC informed that the TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar emerged victorious in

Kharagpur Sadar Assembly seat by a margin of 20,788 votes.