Mumbai: Actress Rishina Kandhari, who was trolled a while back for promoting domestic violence on social media through a recent video, says that she has never taken trolls seriously.

“I don’t take any troll seriously. In fact, they crack me up. It is so strange that people have all the time in the world to put their opinion on everything that comes in their sight, be it good, bad or ugly. They are the people who get sadistic pleasure by belittling others,” she said.

“I did get trolled for #hitmechallange. It was just meant for fun where all the individuals involved in the video are in their respective houses yet there is a connection on the edit when one person is reacting to the action done by another person. None of the actors in the video are under the same roof or reacting to the person in the same house or to a family member. We were not promoting domestic violence. We were just practicing our reflex and I think we pulled it off well,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actor believes in winning the hearts of her fans through her work.

“I think I am a versatile person — be it looks or talent, I can carry glamorous western outfits as well as Indian wear. If I get a chance to be bold on screen and if I like the role, I’ll definitely do it in a classy way,” she said.

“I don’t shy away from anything as at the end of the day I am an actor and I love challenges. I am looking forward to doing some good content with big production houses, too,” she added.