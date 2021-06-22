Washington: At least 14 people were killed in the US state of Alabama after tropical storm Claudette made landfall with strong winds and heavy rains state Alabama.

Claudette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

However, the weather service issued flash flood warnings in parts of eastern North Carolina, where a high risk of rip currents was posted for several beaches, Xinhua news agency quoted USA Today report as saying.

The 14 victims included nine children and a 29-year-old man after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County.

Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said vehicles probably hydroplaned on a road overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Also in Alabama, Timothy Bragg, 31, died after falling into flood waters in Birmingham, the authorities said Monday.

This hurricane season could bring a record sixth consecutive year of above-normal activity, according to the USA Today report, citing the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prediction of up to 20 named storms that will develop, starting with tropical storms driving wind speeds of 39 mph or higher.

Storms become hurricanes when winds reach 74 mph.