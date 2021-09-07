Women experience a monthly cycle called menstruation or a period. This has a range of effects on the reproductive system and other organs. Young girls are often between 8 and 15 years old when they experience their first period.

The first cycles might be quite irregular. Most women will see their period recur every 28 days. However, cycles of 21 to 35 days are also normal in adult women.

Periods are difficult for every woman during which they go through several unwanted problems like stomach ache, headache, body ache. To get rid of these problems, many women resort to pain killers.

But, let us tell you that one should avoid using pain killers as it can have many side effects. Today we are going to tell you some home remedies, by adopting which you can get rid of period pain.

So let’s know about those measures-

Warm water on stomach: Compress the stomach with a heating pad. This gives you relief in the muscles of the uterus. Along with this, if you want, you can also take a bath with hot water. This also gives relief in body pain. With this, one should consume more and more hot drinking things.

Herbal tea: Herbal tea is very beneficial for the body during periods. Many experts believe that women should definitely drink ginger tea during this time. It not only provides relief in pain but also helps in removing fatigue from the body. Apart from this, if you want, you can also consume green tea.

Oil Massage: Let us tell you that antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties and linoleic acid are found in abundance in coconut oil. Massage the lower abdomen with this oil. It helps in reducing muscle spasms by reducing body and abdominal pain.

Exercise: Many women do not exercise at all during periods. Many studies have revealed that doing light exercise during periods can provide great relief in pain. If you want, you can also stir lightly. This gives great relief in pain.