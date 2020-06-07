Boinda: Hell hath no fury and that is exactly what a truck driver and his assistant will say when they are asked about the bee attack they faced Sunday. They managed to flee the scene but failed to save their truck.

The driver and his helper were cooking inside the cabin of the truck. It must have irritated the bees somehow. Suddenly the driver and his accomplice found them surrounded by a large swarm of bees. They were coming from all angles.

Petrified the duo jumped off and ran away seeking shelter. In the process they forgot to douse the fire burning in the gas stove. As they jumped out for safety, one of the two knocked down the stove. The truck caught fire and the cabin was completely gutted. Luckily the truck was laden with iron fines, so the fire did not spread.

The incident was reported from Susab village under Kishorenagar police limits in Angul district Sunday.

The truck was on its way from Paradip to Sambalpur and travelling on the Cuttack-Sambalpur NH-55. At Susab, the driver pulled up the vehicle under a roadside tree to prepare lunch for the day. It was then the bees struck.

On getting information, a fire engine arrived from Bamur fire station and doused the fire. By that time the cabin of the truck had completely been gutted.

The identities of the driver-helper duo are yet to be ascertained as the two have fled the scene. Police are trying to locate them.

