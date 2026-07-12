Bhubaneswar: A man and his two minor sons were killed, while his wife and another son sustained critical injuries after a truck allegedly hit their motorcycle on a state highway in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Deobharandi village, under the Kundai police station in the district.

According to the police, the couple and their three minor sons were travelling on the state highway connecting Raighar and Kundei while the truck was moving in the opposite direction from Raighar towards Kundei. The truck allegedly hit the two-wheeler and dragged it for some distance, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Babulal Gond (35) and his sons Pradip (7) and Tushar (3), while his wife and another son, about 10 years old, were seriously injured in the accident, they said.

The injured persons were first admitted to Hatabharandi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Umarkote sub-divisional hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Following the fatal accident, locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the family. Later, the locals withdrew the blockade after local police officers intervened.