Keonjhar: At least 26 personnel of the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) were injured after a truck rammed into their bus on National Highway 520 near Taduabahal under Champua police station limits in Keonjhar district Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when a truck hit the OISF bus from behind, causing the driver to lose control. The bus then crashed into another truck moving ahead of it. The impact shattered the front and rear windshields of the bus, officials said.

All 26 injured jawans were rushed to the Basudevpur Community Health Centre and the Champua Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Also Read: Three arrested in triple murder case

The bus was carrying the OISF personnel from Guali to Ghatgaon, where they were scheduled to attend an annual firing course and training programme.

Champua police have launched a search operation to trace the truck involved in the incident. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rashmi Ranjan Sahu said the injured personnel are stable and have suffered minor injuries.