Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday said he held an “excellent” and wide-ranging telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, touching on trade, security, geopolitics, and energy, and signaling what he described as a positive trajectory for U.S.-China relations over the next three years.

Trump said the call was “long and thorough,” and covered “many important subjects,” including “Trade, Military,” his planned April visit to China, Taiwan, the war between Russia and Ukraine, the situation involving Iran, and energy cooperation between the two countries.

“I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed.”

According to Trump, economic issues featured prominently in the discussion, including Chinese purchases of U.S. energy and agricultural products.

He said the leaders discussed “the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States,” as well as Beijing’s consideration of buying additional American farm goods.

Trump said China is weighing “the purchase of additional Agricultural products, including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season,” adding, “They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!”

The U.S. President also said the call covered aviation and manufacturing supply chains, noting discussions on “Airplane engine deliveries,” alongside what he described as “numerous other subjects, all very positive!”

Trump underscored what he portrayed as a stable personal rapport with the Chinese leader, saying, “The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way.”

He expressed optimism about future outcomes, linking them directly to continued engagement with Beijing. “I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency, having to do with President Xi and the People’s Republic of China!” Trump said.

The White House did not issue a separate readout of the call. Trump’s remarks suggest that Washington and Beijing remain engaged at the highest level on a broad set of strategic, economic, and security issues.

In his post, Trump highlighted his upcoming travel plans, saying the April trip to China was discussed and adding that it is a visit “which I very much look forward to!” The visit is expected to mark a significant moment in U.S.-China diplomacy during Trump’s current term.

The call also addressed major global flashpoints, including “the War between Russia/Ukraine” and “the current situation with Iran,” areas where both Washington and Beijing play influential roles on the international stage.

U.S.-China relations have long been defined by a mix of cooperation and competition, spanning trade, technology, military posture in the Indo-Pacific, and global governance. Taiwan remains a particularly sensitive issue, and Trump’s inclusion of it among the topics discussed indicates continued high-level attention.

The two countries are the world’s largest economies and key trading partners, with ties that directly affect global markets, supply chains, and geopolitical stability.

Over successive administrations, bilateral relations have seen periods of sharp tension as well as renewed engagement, often shaped by trade disputes, strategic rivalry, and diplomatic outreach.