Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival former president Donald Trump are leaving nothing to chance in the last 50 hours before closing of the polls, making a passionate appeal to their countrymen to support and send them to the White House.

“We will win,” Vice President Harris told thousands of her cheering supporters in Wisconsin urging them it’s time to turn a page and bring in a new generation of leadership in America.

She was campaigning in Wisconsin and North Carolina on Saturday. She plans to make closing arguments in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday.

Trump, 78, choose Virginia for campaigning on Saturday. Addressing thousands of his supporters in Salem, the former president promised to bring in a new era of peace and prosperity in the country. He continued to charge Harris of being a liberal Left radical.

Over the next two days, Trump has a hectic schedule in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. To win, a candidate needs 272 electoral college votes.

According to respectable 272towin.com, Harris is assured of 226 electoral votes and Trump of 219. While Harris needs 44 additional electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 272, Trump requires 51.

Both the candidates have multiple pathways to victory running through the seven battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Political pundits believe that Pennsylvania (with 19 electoral college votes) and Michigan (15 electoral college votes) are now the ground zero. Latest polls indicate that it’s too close to call in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

According to RealClearPolitics.Com, which tracks major opinion polls, Trump has a slender edge of 1.1 percentage points in the battleground states.

Trump and Harris are addressing multiple big rallies in the battleground states, as are their running mates Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator J D Vance.

Both the campaigns have deployed thousands of volunteers in all the battleground states who are knocking on doors, and urging Americans to go out and votes. Hundreds of Indian-Americans from either side have been campaigning in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

In the last 50 hours, the two campaigns have flooded the television networks and local radio stations with ads, spending millions of dollars on it. Both Trump and Harris Campaigns have raised record amount of money to fund the last hours of their campaigns.

PTI