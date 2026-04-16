Cairo: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting later Thursday, President Donald Trump said.

The truce is scheduled to begin at 5 pm Eastern, Trump said.

The president announced the pause in fighting on social media, saying it followed “excellent” conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades Tuesday in Washington after more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Trump said he has directed Vice President JD Vance and others to work with Israel and Lebanon to “achieve a Lasting PEACE”.