Washington: US President Donald Trump said the United States carried out a major bombing raid on Iran’s strategic Kharg Island, claiming American forces “totally obliterated” military targets at the country’s key oil export hub while deliberately sparing energy infrastructure.

In a social media statement, Trump said the operation was ordered by him and executed by the US Central Command.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote.

He added that US forces had the capability to destroy the island’s energy infrastructure but chose not to do so.

“Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known, but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island,” Trump said.

Kharg Island is a critical energy hub for Iran and one of its most important export points for crude oil. Much of Iran’s oil output moves through facilities located on the island in the Persian Gulf.

Trump said the decision to avoid striking oil infrastructure could change if Iran interferes with maritime traffic in the region.

“However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes, with a significant portion of global oil trade passing through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with international markets.

Trump also issued a warning to Iran’s leadership and military forces, asserting that Tehran had little ability to defend against further US attacks.

“Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it!” he said.

The US president reiterated Washington’s longstanding position that Iran must not develop nuclear weapons.

“Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World!” Trump said.

He also urged Iran’s military and authorities to halt hostilities.

“Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!” he added.

The New York Times said the US military strike targeted military facilities on Kharg Island, including sites storing missiles and naval mines, while avoiding damage to the island’s economic oil infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kharg Island is Iran’s main oil export hub and handles the bulk of the country’s crude shipments through facilities in the Persian Gulf.

Kharg Island lies about 20 miles off Iran’s southern coast and is considered one of Tehran’s most strategic energy outposts. Large storage terminals and export facilities on the island play a central role in Iran’s oil economy.