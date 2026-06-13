Washington: US President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal to end the war with Iran will be signed Sunday and the Strait of Hormuz will be “open to all” immediately after that.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” the president said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also contrasted the proposed agreement with the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former president Barack Obama.

“Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now.

“My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement,” he said.

Trump further claimed that Iran’s nuclear programme had been effectively neutralised and said the remaining nuclear material would be disposed of at a later stage.

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” he said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office earlier said the United States and Iran were in the final stage of negotiations and that an electronic signing ceremony for the agreement was scheduled for Sunday.