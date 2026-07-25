Washington: US President Donald Trump said the United States remained “locked and loaded” for possible military action against Iran but stressed that his administration was simultaneously engaged in negotiations, saying diplomacy remained his preferred option if Tehran abandoned its nuclear ambitions.

At a White House event on civilian nuclear energy, Trump described the United States as prepared to intensify military operations while expressing optimism that Iran was becoming more serious about reaching an agreement.

“Look, we’re talking to them right now,” Trump said when asked whether he had decided on broader military strikes against Iran.

“We’re locked and loaded and ready to go, but we’re talking to them so I think while we’re talking, we’ll see what comes of it.”

The President said there were two possible paths.

“There’s a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose,” he said.

“Or there’s a smarter strategy that you make a deal and they want to make a deal. I just don’t think they’re ready yet.”

Trump said Iran had become “by far the most serious” it had ever been in negotiations but cautioned that an agreement was not guaranteed.

“I think they’re being serious. I think they are being by far the most serious that we’ve seen them, but that doesn’t mean we get there. We’ll see what happens.”

Asked what message the administration was conveying to Tehran, Trump repeated his longstanding position.

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “Very, very simple actually.”

He added that if Iran even contemplated acquiring one, the United States would dramatically escalate its response.

“If they have even a thought of a nuclear weapon, we will just continue to go at much higher levels.”

Trump said Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials were engaged in talks with Iranian interlocutors.

“JD and Marco and a lot of people are talking to a lot of people.”

The President also claimed Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly degraded.

“We’ve taken out their first level of leadership. We’ve then taken out their second level of leadership. We’ve taken out some of the third level, and we’re negotiating with the rest.”

He argued that the pressure campaign had fundamentally altered the strategic balance in the region.

“They sort of have to make a deal.”

Responding to questions about whether Russia and China were helping Iran, Trump said both countries had so far refrained from significant involvement.

“I will tell you that President Xi said he will not partake and President Putin said the same thing,” he said. “I trust them.”

While acknowledging Iran’s longstanding relationships with both countries, Trump added, “Thus far at least, it has not been major.”

Trump also defended his administration’s earlier military actions against Iran, arguing they had prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“If I wasn’t elected, Israel would, in my opinion, not be around anymore,” he said.

He praised the US military’s use of B-2 bombers, saying strikes had destroyed critical Iranian facilities. “If that didn’t happen, they would have had a nuclear weapon and there would be no Israel.”

The President further claimed that Iran’s conventional military capabilities had been severely weakened. “They have no Navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft, no radar, no nothing,” he said.

Trump maintained that negotiations remained his preferred course despite repeated warnings that military options remained available.

“I always prefer that alternative,” he said, referring to diplomacy.

The Trump administration has maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a central US national security objective. Washington has alternated between economic pressure, military deterrence and diplomatic engagement over successive administrations, while Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes despite longstanding concerns raised by the United States and several Western allies.