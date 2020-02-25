New Delhi: Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera Stadium, US President Donald Trump recalled his two all-time favourite movies, ‘Sholay’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ).

The US president said people “take great joy” in watching Bollywood films and understanding Indian culture through them.

“This is the country that produces nearly 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood,” he told the gathering of about 100,000 people at the stadium.

“All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like ‘DDLJ’ and ‘Sholay’,” Trump said.

While the 1975 multi-starrer ‘Sholay’ is an action-adventure film that has stood the test of the decades, the 1995 Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-led ‘DDLJ’ is an out and out romance.

Not only did DDLJ take the top spots in social media trends, but also gave way to hilarious memes. While some shared filmy Gifs of Shah Rukh reacting to the mention, others morphed the faces of the President and the First Lady into the iconic train scene.