Joint pain can be caused due to many different problems. And with six different types of moveable joints in your body, you’ve got a lot of potential pain points. Whatever is the cause or the location, the result greatly impacts your ability to perform throughout the day.

Joint pain can range from mildly irritating to debilitating. It may go away after a few weeks (acute), or last for several weeks or months (chronic). Even short-term pain and swelling in the joints can affect your quality of life.

Whatever is the cause of joint pain, you can usually manage it with medication, physical therapy, or alternative treatments at home. Try this 5 herb pain killers at home to cure joint pain.

Aloevera: Aloevera is popular for treating small skin scratches and cuts. But aloe can do so much more! It contains more than 75 potentially active components, including aloin and emodin, which act as analgesics to relieve pain. Aloe also contains several powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. You can massage the aloevera contents on the pain area or else you can find and take an aloe supplement orally.

Eucalyptus: Eucalyptus is a well-known topical analgesic that is incorporated into all kinds of creams and ointments for joint pain. The leaves of the eucalyptus plant contain tannins, which are thought to reduce swelling and the pain of inflammation. Simply apply a small amount on your forearm and watch for any negative reaction, such as a rash or hives. If nothing happens within 24 to 48 hours, you should be clear to apply eucalyptus to your painful joints.

Ginger: Ginger is also thought to improve blood sugar levels, protect against heart disease, lower bad cholesterol, strengthen brain function, and even reduce the risk of developing cancer. Also ginger tackles inflammation and reduces pain. Ginger can be used fresh, dried, powdered, or in oil form.

Green Tea: Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages you can choose, for lots of reasons. From improving brain function to boosting fat burning, green tea improves general wellness. It is also a strong anti-inflammatory and has been shown to greatly benefit people with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Turmeric: We all know that Turmeric is the spice used to make curry. More than just a pleasant flavor, turmeric has been used in folk medicine for a very long time. Scientists now understand that the active ingredient in turmeric, called curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric has the potential to slow the progression of rheumatoid arthritis.

PNN