How was your life in early days?

I was born in a small village in Ganjam district. My father was a government employee. After completing my higher secondary, I did engineering in Chennai. Then I started working for a construction company.

What made you quit your job in the construction company?

While working in the construction company, my superiors’ behaviour was not good towards me. I left that job and returned to Bhubaneswar. Under the guidance of my uncle, I ventured into real estate business in which I used to sell plots, flats and residential houses. This is how I was earning my bread in early days.

How did Dadhichi Group come into existence?

My company got a golden opportunity to construct an educational institution. From there I was motivated to open an educational institution of my own. My sacrificing nature inspired me to follow in the footsteps of the great seer Dadhichi. First I started with institutes like Dadhichi ITI and later D.Pharma. Then to expand our business and provide more courses we started Dadhichi Public School. As I was an engineering student, it was my dream to open a polytechnic institute which later became a reality.

What were the hurdles that you faced while establishing your organisation?

Land, building and road communication were the primary challenges. But the word ‘impossible’ is not in my dictionary. Though I faced multiple difficulties including financial troubles, I was able to overcome them by the grace of God. I stood strong against all odds.

What future do you see for Dadhichi Group?

My aim in life is to transform Dadhichi Group into a university. There are plans in pipeline to open institutes for MBA, Hotel Management, Drama and Nursing. I also wish to add a leadership educational institute to develop society through innovative ideas.

What advice do you have for young entrepreneurs?

My advice for youngsters is to become a good person by serving the society. Put continuous efforts to become self-reliant. If possible try to become a medium for employment to people which will result in a healthy and thriving society.