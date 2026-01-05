Kabul: Militant activity in Pakistan has witnessed sharp rise in recent years, with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacks happening across the nation, especially in border provinces and former tribal regions, according to reports.

TTP’s attacks in Pakistan have increased in Pakistan since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, Afghanistan’s Khaama Press reported, citing Pakistani media reports. As per the recent assessments released Sunday, militant attacks against Pakistani security forces and civilians rose by nearly 70 per cent across the nation.

Security analysts cited in the report said that TTP is one of Pakistan’s most serious internal security threats, especially in the former tribal districts along the Afghanistan border, as per the Khaama Press report. The TTP has carried out several attacks in Pakistan since the peace talks between the two sides ended in 2022.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the TTP of operating from Afghan soil and urged the Taliban not to allow the use of Afghan soil for targeting neighbouring nations. However, the Taliban has repeatedly denied Pakistan’s allegations, stressing that they do not allow any group to threaten other nations.

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed, and nine others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a cement factory vehicle in the Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday, police said, local media reported.

Police stated that the explosion took place on Begukhel Road near the Nawarkhel Mor. The police said that the deceased was identified as Fareedullah, while the injured included Mir Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Umar Khan, Masal Khan and Syed Jan, Geo News reported.

Following the explosion, Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of the incident and took the injured to City Hospital in Lakki.

The blast occurred amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack comes a day after four police men were killed in two separate firing incidents in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three police personnel were killed after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on traffic police personnel in Lakki Marwat’s Sarai Naurang city, according to a police spokesperson, Geo News reported. Following the incident, the attackers fled from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Traffic Police In-charge Naurang Jalal Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah. The police have started an investigation into the incident.