Istanbul: Turkey’s biggest Istanbul Airport inaugurated its first COVID-19 test centre for international passengers.

Samples would be examined in the laboratories at the terminal, and the results will be delivered within two hours for 110 Turkish liras (US $16), according to the airport, Xinhua news agency reported Wednesday.

It said the center, which was established at two separate points at the terminal, has a capacity of carrying out 40,000 tests per day for both incoming and outgoing passengers.

“We have a total of 50 sampling cabins in both spots,” it added, noting that the results could also be sent via email in Turkish and English.

Turkish airline companies partially resumed their domestic operations June 1 and international flights June 11, after suspension over two months due to the pandemic.

According to the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, more than one million passengers have been carried on both domestic and international flights in the first two weeks of June.

Istanbul Airport said that all the measures taken at the terminal aimed for a healthy and safe travel experience.

The airport served 64 million passengers last year after it began operation in April 2019.