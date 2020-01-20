Redhakhole: Yet another tusker was recovered dead at Tudabahal rural forest in Bhalikata panchayat under this forest division in Sambalpur district, Sunday.

On being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The tusker aged four might have died of anthrax, divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera said.

The forest officials claimed that the tusker died Saturday while villagers claimed and circumstantial evidences indicated its death to have occurred seven days back.

The death of the tusker is quite worrisome as four pachyderms including the latest one have died within last four months. A post-mortem was conducted on the carcass before burying it at the spot.

Notably, an elephant was recovered dead at Raila rural forest under Naktideula forest limits October 20 and two days later another elephant was found dead at Badapati jungle October 23. Similarly, a calf was found dead at Kusumbahali rural forest October 31.